Pandemic will likely 'get worse before it gets better,' Trump says; US inks deal for 100M vaccine doses — 4 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. recorded 1,120 COVID-19-related deaths July 21, the highest daily death count since May 29, according to The New York Times.

The nation's seven-day death average hit 810 July 21. This figure is up from an average of about 475 deaths in early June, but still far lower than in April, when the seven-day average peaked at 2,232 deaths, NYT noted.

Four updates:

1. President Donald Trump said the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. will likely "get worse before it gets better," during his first televised media briefing on the pandemic since April, reports The Washington Post. The president also commended healthcare workers for their efforts on the front lines, and urged Americans to wear a mask and stay away from crowded venues like bars.

2. Pfizer and BioNTech inked a $1.95B deal with the federal government to supply up to 600 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, the biotech companies said July 22. The government will initially receive 100 million doses of the vaccine candidate by the end of the year with the option to acquire an additional 500 million doses. Americans would receive the vaccine for free, pending its efficacy and FDA approval.

3. The Paycheck Protection Program has saved between 1.5 million and 3.5 million jobs through June, according to new study by researchers at the Cambridge-based Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Federal Reserve and the ADP Research Institute, as published in The New York Times' "The Morning" newsletter July 22.

4. New York's travel advisory now includes 31 states. The state is requiring visitors and residents coming from 31 states to self-quarantine for 14 days. This list is based on a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 3,902,377

Deaths: 142,080

Recovered: 1,182,018

Counts reflect data available as of 8:40 a.m. CDT July 22.

More articles on public health:

30 states with mask mandates

Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: July 22

COVID-19 cases may be 6 to 24 times higher than reported in some areas, CDC says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.