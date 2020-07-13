States ranked by adults reporting anxiety, depression symptoms during pandemic
West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the last week of June, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The data is from the Household Pulse Survey 2020, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in partnership with the National Center for Health Statistics. The survey has been conducted weekly since April 23. The following figures are from the most recent survey, conducted June 25-30, and includes responses from more than 91,000 people.
State population data is also from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Here are the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked by the percentage of adults, ages 18 years and older, who reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.
1. West Virginia: 45.1 percent
Population: 1.8 million
2. Louisiana: 44.9 percent
Population: 4.6 million
3. Arizona: 44.1 percent
Population: 7.3 million
4. Florida: 43.8 percent
Population: 21.5 million
5. Oklahoma: 43 percent
Population: 4 million
6. Tennessee: 42.4 percent
Population: 6.8 million
7. Mississippi: 42.1 percent
Population: 3 million
8. Washington: 42 percent
Population: 7.6 million
9. Georgia: 40.9 percent
Population: 10.6 million
10. Idaho: 40.7 percent
Population: 1.8 million
Texas: 40.7 percent
Population: 30 million
11. Illinois: 39.6 percent
Population: 12.7 million
12. District of Columbia: 39.4 percent
Population: 705,749
South Carolina: 39.4 percent
Population: 5.1 million
13. Nevada: 39.1 percent
Population: 3.1 million
New Mexico: 39.1 percent
Population: 2.1 million
14. Oregon: 38.9 percent
Population: 4.2 million
15. Kentucky: 38.5 percent
Population: 4.5 million
16. Hawaii: 38.3 percent
Population: 1.4 million
17. California: 38.1 percent
Population: 39.5 million
Indiana: 38.1 percent
Population: 6.7 million
18. Pennsylvania: 37.5 percent
Population: 12.8 million
19. Arkansas: 37.4 percent
Population: 3 million
20. Colorado: 37.3 percent
Population: 5.8 million
21. Utah: 36.7 percent
Population: 3.2 million
22. Alabama: 35.9 percent
Population: 4.9 million
23. Missouri: 35.8 percent
Population: 6.1 million
24. Maine: 35.6 percent
Population: 1.3 million
25. Alaska: 35.3 percent
Population: 731,545
Connecticut: 35.3 percent
Population: 3.6 million
26. Rhode Island: 35.2 percent
Population: 1.1 million
27. South Dakota: 35 percent
Population: 884,659
28. Michigan: 34.8 percent
Population: 10 million
29. Ohio: 34.6 percent
Population: 11.7 million
30. Massachusetts: 34.5 percent
Population: 6.9 million
31. Iowa: 34.3 percent
Population: 3.2 million
New York: 34.3 percent
Population: 19.4 million residents
32. Wyoming: 34.2 percent
Population: 578,759
33. North Dakota: 34 percent
Population: 762,062
34. New Jersey: 33.9 percent
Population: 8.9 million
33. Maryland: 33.6 percent
Population: 6 million
34. North Carolina: 33.4 percent
Population: 10.5 million
35. Delaware: 33.2 percent
Population: 973,764
36. Virginia: 33.1 percent
Population: 8.5 million
37. Vermont: 32.8 percent
Population: 623,989
38. New Hampshire: 32.4 percent
Population: 1.4 million
39. Kansas: 31.4 percent
Population: 2.9 million
40. Montana: 30.6 percent
Population: 1.1 million
41. Nebraska: 30.5 percent
Population: 1.9 million
42. Minnesota: 29.9 percent
Population: 5.6 million
43. Wisconsin: 29.2 percent
Population: 5.8 million
More articles on rankings and ratings:
15 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions
New hospital ranking considers civic leadership, care value: See 20 who topped the list
US News updates hospital ranking methodology: 5 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.