States ranked by adults reporting anxiety, depression symptoms during pandemic

West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the last week of June, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is from the Household Pulse Survey 2020, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in partnership with the National Center for Health Statistics. The survey has been conducted weekly since April 23. The following figures are from the most recent survey, conducted June 25-30, and includes responses from more than 91,000 people.

State population data is also from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Here are the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked by the percentage of adults, ages 18 years and older, who reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.

1. West Virginia: 45.1 percent
Population: 1.8 million

2. Louisiana: 44.9 percent
Population: 4.6 million

3. Arizona: 44.1 percent
Population: 7.3 million

4. Florida: 43.8 percent
Population: 21.5 million

5. Oklahoma: 43 percent
Population: 4 million

6. Tennessee: 42.4 percent
Population: 6.8 million

7. Mississippi: 42.1 percent
Population: 3 million

8. Washington: 42 percent
Population: 7.6 million

9. Georgia: 40.9 percent
Population: 10.6 million

10. Idaho: 40.7 percent
Population: 1.8 million

Texas: 40.7 percent
Population: 30 million

11. Illinois: 39.6 percent
Population: 12.7 million

12. District of Columbia: 39.4 percent
Population: 705,749

South Carolina: 39.4 percent
Population: 5.1 million

13. Nevada: 39.1 percent
Population: 3.1 million

New Mexico: 39.1 percent
Population: 2.1 million

14. Oregon: 38.9 percent
Population: 4.2 million

15. Kentucky: 38.5 percent
Population: 4.5 million

16. Hawaii: 38.3 percent
Population: 1.4 million

17. California: 38.1 percent
Population: 39.5 million

Indiana: 38.1 percent
Population: 6.7 million

18. Pennsylvania: 37.5 percent
Population: 12.8 million

19. Arkansas: 37.4 percent
Population: 3 million

20. Colorado: 37.3 percent
Population: 5.8 million

21. Utah: 36.7 percent
Population: 3.2 million

22. Alabama: 35.9 percent
Population: 4.9 million

23. Missouri: 35.8 percent
Population: 6.1 million

24. Maine: 35.6 percent
Population: 1.3 million

25. Alaska: 35.3 percent
Population: 731,545

Connecticut: 35.3 percent
Population: 3.6 million

26. Rhode Island: 35.2 percent
Population: 1.1 million

27. South Dakota: 35 percent
Population: 884,659

28. Michigan: 34.8 percent
Population: 10 million

29. Ohio: 34.6 percent
Population: 11.7 million

30. Massachusetts: 34.5 percent
Population: 6.9 million

31. Iowa: 34.3 percent
Population: 3.2 million

New York: 34.3 percent
Population: 19.4 million residents

32. Wyoming: 34.2 percent
Population: 578,759

33. North Dakota: 34 percent
Population: 762,062

34. New Jersey: 33.9 percent
Population: 8.9 million

33. Maryland: 33.6 percent
Population: 6 million

34. North Carolina: 33.4 percent
Population: 10.5 million

35. Delaware: 33.2 percent
Population: 973,764

36. Virginia: 33.1 percent
Population: 8.5 million

37. Vermont: 32.8 percent
Population: 623,989

38. New Hampshire: 32.4 percent
Population: 1.4 million

39. Kansas: 31.4 percent
Population: 2.9 million

40. Montana: 30.6 percent
Population: 1.1 million

41. Nebraska: 30.5 percent
Population: 1.9 million

42. Minnesota: 29.9 percent
Population: 5.6 million

43. Wisconsin: 29.2 percent
Population: 5.8 million

