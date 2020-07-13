States ranked by adults reporting anxiety, depression symptoms during pandemic

West Virginia had the highest percentage of adults reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression in the last week of June, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The data is from the Household Pulse Survey 2020, conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau in partnership with the National Center for Health Statistics. The survey has been conducted weekly since April 23. The following figures are from the most recent survey, conducted June 25-30, and includes responses from more than 91,000 people.



State population data is also from the U.S. Census Bureau.



Here are the 50 states and the District of Columbia ranked by the percentage of adults, ages 18 years and older, who reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic:



Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43.



1. West Virginia: 45.1 percent

Population: 1.8 million



2. Louisiana: 44.9 percent

Population: 4.6 million



3. Arizona: 44.1 percent

Population: 7.3 million



4. Florida: 43.8 percent

Population: 21.5 million



5. Oklahoma: 43 percent

Population: 4 million



6. Tennessee: 42.4 percent

Population: 6.8 million



7. Mississippi: 42.1 percent

Population: 3 million



8. Washington: 42 percent

Population: 7.6 million



9. Georgia: 40.9 percent

Population: 10.6 million



10. Idaho: 40.7 percent

Population: 1.8 million



Texas: 40.7 percent

Population: 30 million



11. Illinois: 39.6 percent

Population: 12.7 million



12. District of Columbia: 39.4 percent

Population: 705,749



South Carolina: 39.4 percent

Population: 5.1 million



13. Nevada: 39.1 percent

Population: 3.1 million



New Mexico: 39.1 percent

Population: 2.1 million



14. Oregon: 38.9 percent

Population: 4.2 million



15. Kentucky: 38.5 percent

Population: 4.5 million



16. Hawaii: 38.3 percent

Population: 1.4 million



17. California: 38.1 percent

Population: 39.5 million



Indiana: 38.1 percent

Population: 6.7 million



18. Pennsylvania: 37.5 percent

Population: 12.8 million



19. Arkansas: 37.4 percent

Population: 3 million



20. Colorado: 37.3 percent

Population: 5.8 million



21. Utah: 36.7 percent

Population: 3.2 million



22. Alabama: 35.9 percent

Population: 4.9 million



23. Missouri: 35.8 percent

Population: 6.1 million



24. Maine: 35.6 percent

Population: 1.3 million



25. Alaska: 35.3 percent

Population: 731,545



Connecticut: 35.3 percent

Population: 3.6 million



26. Rhode Island: 35.2 percent

Population: 1.1 million



27. South Dakota: 35 percent

Population: 884,659



28. Michigan: 34.8 percent

Population: 10 million



29. Ohio: 34.6 percent

Population: 11.7 million



30. Massachusetts: 34.5 percent

Population: 6.9 million



31. Iowa: 34.3 percent

Population: 3.2 million



New York: 34.3 percent

Population: 19.4 million residents



32. Wyoming: 34.2 percent

Population: 578,759



33. North Dakota: 34 percent

Population: 762,062



34. New Jersey: 33.9 percent

Population: 8.9 million



33. Maryland: 33.6 percent

Population: 6 million



34. North Carolina: 33.4 percent

Population: 10.5 million



35. Delaware: 33.2 percent

Population: 973,764



36. Virginia: 33.1 percent

Population: 8.5 million



37. Vermont: 32.8 percent

Population: 623,989



38. New Hampshire: 32.4 percent

Population: 1.4 million



39. Kansas: 31.4 percent

Population: 2.9 million



40. Montana: 30.6 percent

Population: 1.1 million



41. Nebraska: 30.5 percent

Population: 1.9 million



42. Minnesota: 29.9 percent

Population: 5.6 million



43. Wisconsin: 29.2 percent

Population: 5.8 million

