27% of US parents say their mental health has worsened since March

Parents in the U.S. are reporting worsening mental health, along with an in increase in behavioral health issues among their children, a new survey shows.

Published in the journal Pediatrics, the survey polled 1,011 parents with at least one child. The survey was conducted June 5-10.

When asked to compare their mental health in June to March, 26.9 percent of parents reported it had worsened, and 14.3 percent reported that their children's behavior has worsened as well.

About1 in 10 parents reported worsening of both their mental health and their children's behavioral health. Of that 10 percent, 48 percent reported loss of regular child care; 16 percent reported a change in insurance status; and 11 percent reported worsening food security.

