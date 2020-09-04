Connecticut hospital COVID-19 cases could be tied to nursing home outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at Backus Hospital in Norwich, Conn., does not appear to be linked to community spread but may be connected to cases at a local nursing home, a state official said Sept. 3, according to The Day.

Josh Geballe, the state's COO, told media outlets the outbreak appears to be contained and may be connected to Norwich-based Three Rivers Healthcare, which has already been tied to more than two dozen cases and three resident deaths.

"At this point ... it seems to be contained to this particular nursing home and perhaps some bleed over into the local hospital as well," Mr. Geballe said, according to The Day. "It doesn't appear there's community spread."

The outbreak at Backus has been linked to as many as 11 employee cases.

Employees who tested positive include a nurse, physical therapist, physical care technician and a housekeeper, TV station WFSB reported Sept. 3.

Ajay Kumar, MD, executive vice president and chief clinical officer for Hartford HealthCare, confirmed to The Day that the outbreak at Backus is believed to have connected to a Three Rivers patient at the hospital. He told the publication the hospital treated four Three Rivers patients, and a patient who initially tested negative for COVID-19 later tested positive. Dr. Kumar said a worker who did not appropriately use personal protective equipment is believed to have become infected by the Three Rivers patient and then transmitted it to a colleague or colleagues.

According to WFSB, Dr. Kumar said: "Backus Hospital immediately addressed the lapse, conducted contract tracing and performed COVID-19 testing following its standard response plan. Any potential exposure has been contained and Backus Hospital is operating as usual. Backus Hospital is working with [the Connecticut Department of Public Health] as it conducts a review."

Three Rivers, which has been cited by the state for infection control deficiencies, also noted measures it has taken.

"Since the occurrence of positive COVID-19 cases reported in our home, we have been working with the state Department Public Health and its epidemiologists as we monitor the health of our residents and staff," Scott Ziskin, president and CEO of JACC Healthcare, which runs the nursing home, said in a statement provided to The Day. "This week, we submitted a comprehensive plan for corrective action to DPH, and we continue to work with DPH on a daily basis to implement the plan as the situation evolves. We offer our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of the three residents who succumbed to the virus and remain ever-vigilant in keeping everyone in the Three Rivers family safe."

