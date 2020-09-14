ED visits for COVID-19 fall for 8th week: 4 CDC findings

The percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 with a molecular assay decreased nationally in the week ending Sept. 5, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The Southeast, South Central and Central regions of the U.S. have the highest percentages of specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, although the percentage is decreasing in these areas. The percentage of positive specimens increased slightly in the New England and Mid-Atlantic regions.

2. Mortality: About 6.3 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Sept. 5. This figure marks a decline from the week prior but is still above the epidemic threshold.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 166.9 per 100,000 population in the week ending Sept. 5.

4. Outpatient activity: The percentage of ED visits for COVID-19-like symptoms decreased nationally for the eighth straight week and fell in all 10 regions compared to a week prior. The percentage of outpatient or ED visits for flu-like illness was also below baseline in every region except the Central region, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

