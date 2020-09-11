COVID-19 patients twice as likely to report dining in restaurant, CDC study finds

U.S. adults who test positive for COVID-19 are more likely to have dined at a restaurant in the past two weeks, a new CDC study suggests.

Researchers analyzed data on 314 U.S. adults who received a COVID-19 test at an outpatient testing site or healthcare center in 10 states from July 1-29. They also polled study participants on what community-based activities they participated in two weeks prior to the test.

Of the 154 who tested positive, 42 percent reported having close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past two weeks. Only 14 percent of respondents who tested negative reported the same.

Researchers found no significant differences in reported participation in the following activities among patients who tested positive for COVID-19:

Shopping

Going to an office, gym or hair salon

Gathering with fewer than 10 people in a home

Using public transportation

Attending a religious gathering

However, people who tested positive were about two times more likely to have dined at a restaurant in the past 14 days compared to people who tested negative.

The research does not differentiate between indoor and outdoor dining, which is one limitation of the study, researchers said.

To view the full study, click here.

