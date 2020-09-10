70 COVID-19 cases linked to Minnesota wedding, state officials report

In Minnesota, 70 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a wedding that took place Aug. 22, state officials said Sept. 9, according to NBC News.

In a statement released Aug. 26, Minnesota Department of Health and Southwest Health and Human Services said it was investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to a large wedding, reception and dance that took place in Ghent, Minn.

Kris Ehresmann, RN, director of the infectious disease epidemiology, prevention and control division at the Minnesota Department of Health, told NBC the event took place indoors and disregarded state capacity and social distancing rules.

State health officials continue to track people who attended the wedding, Ms. Ehresmann said, according to NBC.

