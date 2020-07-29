Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state
Of states reporting relevant data, Texas currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Thirty-two states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 27 or 28, depending on the state.
Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.
State populations come from 2019 U.S. census data.
Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.
COVID-19 patients currently in ICU
Texas: 3,136
State population: 28,995,881
California: 2,198
State population: 39,512,223
Arizona: 814
State population: 7,278,717
South Carolina: 401
State population: 5,148,714
North Carolina: 364
State population: 10,488,084
Ohio: 363
State population: 11,689,100
Illinois: 329
State population: 12,671,821
Nevada: 319
State population: 3,080,156
Indiana: 304
State population: 6,732,219
Mississippi: 288
State population: 2,976,149
Virginia: 261
State population: 8,535,519
Oklahoma: 207
State population: 3,956,971
Michigan: 195
State population: 9,986,857
New York: 152
State population: 19,453,561
Maryland: 150
State population: 6,045,680
Minnesota: 138
State population: 5,639,632
Kentucky: 115
State population: 4,467,673
New Jersey: 112
State population: 8,882,190
Utah: 90
State population: 3,205,958
Wisconsin: 86
State population: 5,822,434
Iowa: 75
State population: 3,155,070
Kansas: 58
State population: 2,913,314
Oregon: 58
State population: 4,217,737
Massachusetts: 54
State population: 6,892,503
Idaho: 40
State population: 1,787,065
West Virginia: 37
State population: 1,792,147
Washington, D.C.: 20
Area population: 705,749
Delaware: 14
State population: 973,764
Rhode Island: 10
State population: 1,059,361
Maine: 7
State population: 1,344,212
Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU
Georgia cumulative: 3,236
State population: 10,617,423
Ohio cumulative: 2,488
State population: 11,689,100
Indiana cumulative: 1,772
State population: 6,732,219
Minnesota cumulative: 1,474
State population: 5,639,632
Kentucky cumulative: 1,132
State population: 4,467,673
Alabama cumulative: 1,094
State population: 4,903,185
Wisconsin cumulative: 880
State population: 5,822,434
Utah cumulative: 592
State population: 3,205,958
Kansas cumulative: 465
State population: 2,913,314
Idaho cumulative: 224
State population: 1,787,065
New Hampshire cumulative: 202
State population: 1,359,711
More articles on public health:
Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, state by state: July 29
Ancestors of COVID-19 virus have circulated in bats for decades, researchers say
4 states at risk of new surges; 21 need stricter measures to contain virus, White House says — 5 COVID-19 updates
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.