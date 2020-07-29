Number of COVID-19 patients in ICU, state by state

Of states reporting relevant data, Texas currently has the most COVID-19 patients in intensive care, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Thirty-two states and Washington, D.C., are reporting current intensive care unit admissions and/or cumulative intensive care admissions. The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project compiles data directly from the websites of local or state public health authorities. When data is missing from the websites, they supplement available numbers with information from official news conferences. Data was last updated July 27 or 28, depending on the state.

Becker's has taken this data and ordered the states from highest number of current COVID-19 patients in the ICU to lowest. States reporting only cumulative totals are ordered from greatest to least as well.

State populations come from 2019 U.S. census data.

Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list, as Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming did not report data for either cumulative or current ICU patients.

COVID-19 patients currently in ICU

Texas: 3,136

State population: 28,995,881

California: 2,198

State population: 39,512,223

Arizona: 814

State population: 7,278,717

South Carolina: 401

State population: 5,148,714

North Carolina: 364

State population: 10,488,084

Ohio: 363

State population: 11,689,100

Illinois: 329

State population: 12,671,821

Nevada: 319

State population: 3,080,156

Indiana: 304

State population: 6,732,219

Mississippi: 288

State population: 2,976,149

Virginia: 261

State population: 8,535,519

Oklahoma: 207

State population: 3,956,971

Michigan: 195

State population: 9,986,857

New York: 152

State population: 19,453,561

Maryland: 150

State population: 6,045,680

Minnesota: 138

State population: 5,639,632

Kentucky: 115

State population: 4,467,673

New Jersey: 112

State population: 8,882,190

Utah: 90

State population: 3,205,958

Wisconsin: 86

State population: 5,822,434

Iowa: 75

State population: 3,155,070

Kansas: 58

State population: 2,913,314

Oregon: 58

State population: 4,217,737

Massachusetts: 54

State population: 6,892,503

Idaho: 40

State population: 1,787,065

West Virginia: 37

State population: 1,792,147

Washington, D.C.: 20

Area population: 705,749

Delaware: 14

State population: 973,764

Rhode Island: 10

State population: 1,059,361

Maine: 7

State population: 1,344,212

Cumulative recorded number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Georgia cumulative: 3,236

State population: 10,617,423

Ohio cumulative: 2,488

State population: 11,689,100

Indiana cumulative: 1,772

State population: 6,732,219

Minnesota cumulative: 1,474

State population: 5,639,632

Kentucky cumulative: 1,132

State population: 4,467,673

Alabama cumulative: 1,094

State population: 4,903,185

Wisconsin cumulative: 880

State population: 5,822,434

Utah cumulative: 592

State population: 3,205,958

Kansas cumulative: 465

State population: 2,913,314

Idaho cumulative: 224

State population: 1,787,065

New Hampshire cumulative: 202

State population: 1,359,711

