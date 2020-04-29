Half of Americans say COVID-19 is hurting their mental health

Fifty-five percent of Americans say the COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting their mental health, according to a survey from ValuePenguin, a financial research and analysis website.

Qualtrics conducted the online poll on behalf of ValuePenguin, surveying 1,184 Americans between April 14 and April 16.

Three survey findings:

1. Millennials (63 percent) and parents with young children (64 percent) were more likely to report worse mental health states.

2. More than 20 percent of respondents said they wanted to use a virtual therapist but haven't yet because they are unsure if insurance covers it.

3. Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they did not know how to access free mental health resources from home.



To view the full survey, click here.

