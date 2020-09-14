Nearly 40% of Americans know a coronavirus patient who was hospitalized or died

Four in ten Americans say they know someone who has been hospitalized or died after contracting COVID-19, a new poll shows.

The survey was conducted by the Pew Research Center in August. The survey includes responses from 13,200 Americans.

Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they know someone who has been hospitalized or died as a result of having COVID-19, up from 20 percent who said the same in a Pew Research Center conducted in late April and early May.

Most Black Americans (57 percent) said they personally know someone who has been hospitalized or died as a result of having COVID-19, as compared to 46 percent of Hispanic Americans and 34 percent of white Americans. The proportion of Hispanics who know someone who has been hospitalized or died has more than doubled since the April/May survey.

