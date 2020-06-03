US depression screenings up 394% since January, report finds

More than 88,000 people may have developed anxiety or depression due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an analysis from Mental Health America.

The nonprofit advocacy group analyzed data on more than 211,000 people who took a free online mental health screening in May.

Three main findings:

1. The number of depression screenings performed daily in May has jumped 394 percent since January. Anxiety screenings increased by 370 percent over the same time period.

2. Overall, an additional 88,405 people have shown signs of depression or anxiety compared to baseline figures from November 2019 through January 2020.

3. In May, more than 21,000 people being screened for depression reported sometimes having thoughts of suicide or self-harm. Nearly 12,000 people reported having these thoughts daily.

To view more findings, click here.

