COVID-19 activity by region: Where cases are rising, falling

Is the spread of COVID-19 slowing in the United States? It's a simple question with no clear-cut answer, as progress on containing the virus varies drastically across regions, states and cities.

The U.S. reports about 21,000 new COVID-19 cases daily nationwide, down from more than 30,000 new cases daily during the pandemic's peak in April, according to The New York Times. As the nation slowly reopens, some cities are seeing dozens of new cases a day, while others report hundreds.

Below is a snapshot of what COVID-19's spread looks like across the U.S. as of June 2.

West

California reported a record high of 3,705 new COVID-19 cases May 30, while also setting new highs in three of the past four days, The Washington Post and Bloomberg report. In contrast, daily COVID-19 fatalities appear to be trending downward, with 38 deaths reported May 31.

COVID-19 infection rates in Washington's King County have remained too high for the county to enter the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan, unlike most counties in the state, according to The Seattle Times. Home to the populous Seattle, King County has reported 50.7 percent of the state's total deaths as of May 30, with 8,092 total COVID-19 cases and 567 deaths. On June 1, the state's blanket stay-home order was lifted.

Meanwhile, in Oregon, no new deaths were reported May 31, and the state's death toll remained at 153, according to The Oregonian. The state reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive cases the same day.

Southwest

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported May 31 in Nevada's Clark County, where Las Vegas resides, according to KLAS-TV. Some Las Vegas Strip properties will be reopening June 4, though they will have to follow certain regulations, including employee temperature checks and mask requirements, as well as occupancy limits, USA Today reports.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations recently spiked in Arizona, according to USA Today affiliate AZ Central. On May 30, officials reported 790 new cases — the state's highest daily total since the pandemic began, though new cases decreased to 681 on May 31. Hospitalizations of positive and suspected COVID-19 patients increased for four consecutive days, reaching a record high of 975 hospitalizations May 30. Maricopa County, home to state capital Phoenix, has reported nearly half (9,937) of all 20,192 state cases, as of June 1.

Texas reported 1,949 new cases May 31, breaking its former record of 1,855 new cases on May 28, according to The Washington Post.

Northeast

Progress at containing the pandemic is more evident in many parts of the Northeast.

The number of new cases in New York steadily declined in May. In the last five days of the month, the state reported fewer than 100 deaths daily. This marks a significant improvement from April, when the state reported more than 1,000 deaths on three separate days.

New Jersey and Connecticut have also both reported sharp decreases in new cases. New Jersey reported 2,538 cases May 1, which fell to 837 cases May 31. Connecticut started the month with 1,064 new cases daily and ended it with just 179. Massachusetts has also sustained a downward trajectory in cases, with Boston now reporting dozens of new cases a day instead of hundreds, according to NYT.

Southeast

Some states in the Southeast are seeing a flare up of COVID-19 cases after being reopened for several weeks.

As of May 29, COVID-19 cases were rising in Arkansas, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Mississippi, according to NYT.

Arkansas reported fewer than 100 cases daily in the first week of May. However, these figures spiked as the month went on, with the state reporting more than 230 cases on May 28 and May 29. The state also reported a record 113 hospitalizations May 29, marking the highest figure since April 27, according to NBC affiliate KNWA. Most of the new cases in Arkansas are due to large outbreaks in poultry plants, NYT noted.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in South Carolina, with 297 new cases and six related deaths reported June 1. The state confirmed more than 300 new cases daily between May 29-31, representing the largest single-day increases since the virus was first confirmed in South Carolina in early March, according to The Charlotte Observer. Health officials noted that as statewide testing begins to ramp up, the official case count is likely to increase as well.

Midwest

Many areas of the Midwest are still battling a rising number of new infections and hospitalizations.

Wisconsin recorded the largest one-day increase in new cases (599) and deaths (22) May 27, two weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned a statewide stay-at-home order, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Hospitalizations have also been increasing in the state.

Chicago saw one of its deadliest days in weeks on May 27, with Cook County, Ill., reporting more than 100 COVID-19 deaths and 700 cases in a single day, reports NYT. The city has been on lockdown since mid-March, and the number of cumulative cases remains high. As of May 31, there were 45,516 confirmed cases and 2,119 deaths in Chicago.

In contrast, Michigan reported 135 new cases and 25 deaths June 1, marking the first daily increase below 200 cases since March 18, according to Fox 2 Detroit. The drop in cases came the same day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifted the state's stay-at-home order.

Other states like Iowa and Kansas also reported a slight decline in cases in May.

