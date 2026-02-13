MUSC Health expands virtual nursing to NICU

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health is one of the first health systems to have virtual nursing in the neonatal ICU.

The organization is expanding a collaboration with startup VirtuAlly, which previously provided pediatric virtual nurses in the med-surg unit at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital in Charleston.

“The NICU setting demands precision and constant coordination as our team cares for the most fragile patients in the hospital,” said Emily Warr, MSN, RN, administrator for the MUSC Center for Telehealth and a former NICU nurse, in a Feb. 10 news release. “Bringing the VirtuAlly partnership into the NICU strengthens our nursing coverage effectiveness, streamlines team-based nursing workflows for added efficiency, and helps ensure our newborns receive the highest level of care in the critical first days of their lives.”

The virtual nurses help families with discharge education, collaborate with the bedside team on patient safety, and assist with documentation and care coordination.