1 in 4 US adults fully vaccinated; New Mexico, Connecticut, South Dakota lead the way

One in 4 American adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to April 7 data from the CDC.

Almost 25 percent (24.9 percent) of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, while 42.4 percent have received at least one dose, as of April 7. Of Americans 65 and older, 76.4 percent have received at least one dose and 57.4 percent are fully vaccinated. Of the entire U.S. population, nearly 20 percent (19.4 percent) are fully vaccinated, while 33.1 percent have received at least one dose.

New Mexico, Connecticut and South Dakota have surpassed the national average and have the highest rates of total doses administered per population.

