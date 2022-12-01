UC Davis Health rolls out low pressure surgery systemwide

UC Davis Health has adopted low pressure surgery as a standard for all laparoscopic procedures performed at the Sacramento, Calif.-based health system.

Low pressure insufflation involves injecting air or gas into a patient's abdominal cavity to increase surgeons' visibility and mobility with surgical instruments.

"Since 2016, we have been utilizing low pressure insufflation for our robotic surgery procedures and have found success in improving patient outcomes and improving operating efficiency for our robotic surgeons," Bahareh Nejad, MD, director of robotic surgery and clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UC Davis, said in a Nov. 30 news release. "We are proud UC Davis Health has made this investment to expand this benefit for all surgical laparoscopic procedures."

UC Davis is using ConMed's AirSeal System for the procedures and said it is the first multisite health system in the U.S. to adopt low pressure surgery systemwide.





