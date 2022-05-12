Top 5 most challenging requirements in 2021: Joint Commission

Reducing the risk of hospital-acquired infections was the most challenging compliance standard for hospitals in 2021, according to The Joint Commission.

To identify trends on challenging requirements, The Joint Commission collects data on organizations' compliance with standards, national patient safety goals and accreditation, and certification participation requirements.

The organization identified the top five requirements for which hospitals were most frequently out of compliance, based on surveys and reviews from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31.

The top five most challenging requirements for hospitals in 2021:

1. The hospital reduces the risk of infections associated with medical equipment, devices and supplies.

2. Reduce the risk for suicide.

3. The hospital safely administers medications.

4. The hospital establishes and maintains a safe, functional environment.

5. The hospital manages risks associated with its utility systems.