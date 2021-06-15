Henry Ford launches 'Project Mobility' to improve patient, employee safety

As part of Project Mobility, a new initiative at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, patient lifts will be installed to improve both patient and employee safety.

Active lifts, passive lifts, ceiling lifts, lateral transfer and repositioning tools will be installed in each of the hospital's units, according to a June 15 announcement.

The project is in partnership with Atlas Lift Tech and Arjo Diligent Clinical Consultants, and aims to prevent patient falls and infections, and overexertion injuries among healthcare workers.

"Our patient care experience is built around safety, and Project Mobility will enhance our safeguards by reducing the risk of falls and infections, length of stay, readmissions, as well as the risk of musculoskeletal injuries among staff," said Gwen Gnam, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at Henry Ford Hospital. "As part of the program, Atlas mobility coaches partner with licensed Arjo Diligent Consultants and are at Henry Ford Hospital seven days per week to provide customized safe patient handling and mobility training while working side-by-side with our clinical team members as they mobilize patients."

To learn more, click here.