Employee finds couple dead in Texas hospital room

A Texas hospital employee found an elderly couple shot to death in a suspected murder-suicide on the morning of July 7, accrding to KSAT.

An employee of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio found a female patient and her husband dead in a hospital room around 10:30 a.m. July 7. The couple, both in their 80s, died of gunshot wounds. Police said it looks like the husband shot his wife, who was a patient at the hospital, and then shot himself, according to SBG San Antonio.

"We are deeply saddened by the two lives tragically lost on our campus this morning and extend our thoughts and prayers to their families," Methodist Hospital officials said in a July 7 statement to KSAT. "Law enforcement was notified, responded quickly and immediately began their investigation. Our staff is understandably shaken by this tragedy and we will be providing resources, including counseling, to our colleagues who may be impacted. As we assist law enforcement with their investigation, we continue to care for our patients and all services at our hospital remain open."



Officials said no other patients, hospital staff or visitors were harmed or in danger. A hospital spokesperson told KSAT that it was not an active shooter situation.