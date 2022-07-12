AHA recognizes University Hospitals as a quality leader in 2022

The American Hospital Association has selected Cleveland-based University Hospitals as the 2022 recipient of its Quest for Quality Prize, which recognizes leadership efforts and innovation to improve quality and advance health in communities.

The AHA in a July 12 news release highlighted University Hospitals' Zero Harm goal as one of the efforts that led to it receiving the award. The goal focuses on zero clinical harm, zero suffering from a poor patient experience, zero inequities and zero patient resources.

"The secret sauce to getting to zero is that people need to stop believing that harm is inevitable and start believing, 'It's preventable and it's my job to do it,'" said Peter Provonost, MD, PhD, University Hospitals' chief quality and clinical transformation officer in a July 12 UH press release.

University Hospitals will be presented with the award July 18 at the AHA Leadership Summit in San Diego. The system includes more than 20 hospitals and more than 50 health centers serving Northern Ohio.

New Orleans-based Ochsner Medical Center and York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health will also be honored as finalists. Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem will receive the Citation of Merit.