7 patient safety goals for 2021 from Joint Commission

The Joint Commission recently shared seven patient safety goals for hospitals to focus on in 2021.

Every year, the organization gathers new evidence on emerging patient safety issues to inform its goals for the upcoming year.

The information also influences "sentinel event alerts, standards and survey processes, performance measures, education materials and Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare projects," the accrediting body said on its website.

The Joint Commission's 2021 national patient safety goals for hospitals are:

1. Improve the accuracy of patient identification.

2. Improve staff communication.

3. Improve the safety of medication administration.

4. Reduce patient harm associated with clinical alarm systems.

5. Reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections.

6. Better identify patient safety risks in the hospital.

7. Better prevent surgical mistakes.



For a complete breakdown of each goal, click here.

More articles on patient safety and outcomes:

Insurance type may affect quality of surgical care, study finds

Boston Children's Hospital to end 2 intersex surgeries

COVID-19 viral load may predict patient outcomes, study suggests

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.