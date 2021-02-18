13 hospitals, health systems that have launched post-COVID-19 clinics
Many hospitals and health systems have created COVID-19 recovery programs, or post-COVID clinics, to support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness — a population now widely known as COVID-19 long-haulers.
Most COVID-19 recovery programs currently involve an initial evaluation and, as needed, referrals to a network of specialists such as pulmonologists, cardiologists and neurologists, among others.
Thirteen hospitals and health systems that have launched COVID-19 recovery programs:
1. Cleveland-based MetroHealth
2. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai
3. Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center
4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health
5. Westchester (N.Y.) Medical Center
6. Fullerton, Calif.-based St. Jude Medical Center
7. UAB Medicine in Birmingham
8. Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital
9. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System
11. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth
12. San Francisco-based UCSF Health
13. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine
