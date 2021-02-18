13 hospitals, health systems that have launched post-COVID-19 clinics

Many hospitals and health systems have created COVID-19 recovery programs, or post-COVID clinics, to support patients who experience lingering symptoms weeks or months after being cleared of the illness — a population now widely known as COVID-19 long-haulers.

Most COVID-19 recovery programs currently involve an initial evaluation and, as needed, referrals to a network of specialists such as pulmonologists, cardiologists and neurologists, among others.

Thirteen hospitals and health systems that have launched COVID-19 recovery programs:

1. Cleveland-based MetroHealth

2. Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai

3. Browns Mills, N.J.-based Deborah Heart and Lung Center

4. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health

5. Westchester (N.Y.) Medical Center

6. Fullerton, Calif.-based St. Jude Medical Center

7. UAB Medicine in Birmingham

8. Concord, Mass.-based Emerson Hospital

9. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System

10. UChicago Medicine

11. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth

12. San Francisco-based UCSF Health

13. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine

