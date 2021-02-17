MetroHealth opens post-COVID-19 clinic

Cleveland-based MetroHealth has launched a virtual post-COVID-19 clinic, the health system said Feb. 16.

COVID-19 patients who are experiencing lingering symptoms at least four weeks after the infection has cleared are eligible for the program. Currently, the post-COVID clinic is only accepting phone and video appointments. It connects patients with lingering symptoms to an appropriate specialist who can determine a treatment plan.

"It may be medication to ease symptoms or simply getting patients who are dealing with anxiety and depression an appointment with a behavioral health specialist in a timely manner," said Elisheva Weinberger, DO, a rheumatologist who has been serving at the post-COVID clinic since it opened in December.

A rheumatology nurse practitioner, family medicine physician and internal medicine physician are also part of the clinic's staff.

So far, many of the patients they're seeing have breathing issues, according to a news release.

