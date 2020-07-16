Hackensack Meridian Health opens first COVID-19 recovery center in New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Health announced July 16 that it has opened the first center in New Jersey focused on caring for COVID-19 patients who have recovered from the disease.

The Edison, N.J.-based health system opened the recovery center to provide support for recovered COVID-19 who are experiencing lingering effects of the disease and require additional lung, heart and behavioral health care.

Recovered COVID-19 patients can call the recovery center to receive a telescreening conducted by a physician. Based on the screening results, the physician will create a customized care plan and connect the patient with specialists as needed.

"As a physician on the front lines, we are seeing the lasting effects COVID-19 has on patients following their recovery," said Laurie G. Jacobs, MD, chair of the internal medicine department at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center. "By seeking support, these patients will not only receive the help they need, but also help the medical community learn more about the longer-term side effects of COVID-19."

The coronavirus pandemic has hit New Jersey hard, with the state reporting 301,802 cases and 4,520 deaths as of 7:29 a.m. CDT July 16, according to The New York Times.

