6 recent cancer center constructions, expansions

Six hospitals and health systems that have opened new cancer facilities or shared plans to open new centers since May:

1. Miami-based Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center broke ground on a new 244,000-square-foot Transformational Cancer Research Building on June 2.

2. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's new $220 million cancer pavilion was approved by the county's public hospital board, The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported May 23.

3. Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare has proposed construction of a $86.8 million cancer treatment center, The Daily Herald reported May 18.

4. Edgewood, Ky.-based St. Elizabeth Healthcare broke ground on its new three-story, 66,000-square-foot cancer facility May 13.

5. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center opened its first location in Sicily — and the system's first location to offer medical oncology services in Italy — at UPMC-managed ISMETT, a "leading transplant and high-specialty" hospital in Palermo.

6. New York Cancer & Blood Specialists partnered with Episcopal Health Services, the parent company of New York City-based St. John's Episcopal Hospital, to build a new comprehensive cancer care center in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, QNS reported May 3.





