Northwest Community Healthcare plans to build $87M cancer center

Arlington Heights, Ill.-based Northwest Community Healthcare has proposed construction of a $86.8 million cancer treatment center, The Daily Herald reported May 18.

The five-story, 105,000-square-foot center is set to be built on the former Motorola Solutions campus in Schaumburg, Ill.

"Establishing a standalone cancer center will eliminate competition for appointment time and space within the hospital," system officials wrote in an application to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. "Moreover, it will reduce the risk of exposing cancer patients with weakened immune systems to other illnesses and infections. Finally, having all cancer services in one convenient location can minimize stress, especially for patients who require daily treatments."

The state regulatory agency board is set to consider the proposal July 19.