St. John's Episcopal Hospital to build new cancer center 

New York Cancer & Blood Specialists partnered with Episcopal Health Services, the parent company of New York City-based St. John's Episcopal Hospital, to build a new comprehensive cancer care center in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, QNS reported May 3.

The new facility will offer patients a wide range of treatments and imaging services.

"Today, many Rockaway residents must travel far off the peninsula to receive cancer care," Gerard Walsh, CEO of Episcopal Health Services, said. "Traveling great distances is challenging for most cancer patients, especially if they lack transportation and are in a fragile state of health. Our community members deserve top-notch cancer care, and that's exactly what we intend to provide."