1st UPMC cancer center opens in Sicily

Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center opened its first location in Sicily at UPMC-managed ISMETT, a "leading transplant and high-specialty" hospital in Palermo.

The new facility is also the system's first location to offer medical oncology services in Italy, a May 18 news release said. Physicians treating cancer patients at ISMETT will be supported by specialists and researchers at the Pittsburgh center.

"This new service and our connection to the internationally renowned UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network mean that our patients will have expanded and more convenient access to world-class cancer care" said Dr. Angelo Luca, vice president of health services for UPMC in Italy and CEO of ISMETT.