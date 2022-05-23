New Sarasota Memorial Hospital cancer pavilion approved

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's new $220 million cancer pavilion was approved by the county's public hospital board, The Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported May 23.

The seven-story, 200,000-square-foot facility will feature a new breast health center, outpatient surgery suites, radiation oncology, infusion services, diagnostic imaging, integrative and supportive care, and medical, surgical and radiation oncology physician clinics.

The pavilion is expected to be completed in 2025, with construction slated to begin later this year.