5 recent cancer center openings, constructions

Here are five hospitals, health systems and cancer treatment centers that have expanded their cancer care facilities, opened new facilities, or shared plans to open new centers since Oct. 4.

1. New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and BronxCare Health System opened a 10,000-square-foot cancer facility, a Nov. 4 press release said.

2. UofL Health in Louisville, Ky., has partnered with Cancer and Blood Specialists of Louisville to open a third location of the academic health system's Brown Cancer Center.

3. Minneapolis-based Allina Health System has invested $50 million to launch the Allina Health Cancer Institute, the Star Tribune reported Oct. 28.

4. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La., plans to build a $100 million cancer institute.

5. Two years after announcing the project, Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare completed its $135 million, 12,000-square-foot expansion to its cancer center, The Virginian Pilot reported Oct. 11.