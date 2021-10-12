Chesapeake Regional Healthcare completes $135M cancer center addition

Two years after announcing the project, Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare completed its $135 million, 12,000-square-foot expansion to its cancer center, The Virginian Pilot reported Oct. 11.

The hospital was able to make this expansion after receiving a donation from Dennis Ellmer, president and CEO of Priority Automotive and Toyota USA, leading to a name change of Priority Toyota Cancer Center.

The center includes imaging, treatment, physical therapy, palliative care, outpatient services and patient navigators. It also features new equipment, such as the stereotactic radiosurgery equipment and a new PET/CT scan. There are also $2,000 virtual reality headsets for patients to use while they are hooked up to machines.

Currently, there is an empty unfinished space in the center that will eventually be a multispecialty clinic, according to the article. In the short term, it may be used as a child care center for employees.