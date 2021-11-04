Mount Sinai partners to open new cancer facility

New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System and BronxCare Health System opened a 10,000-square-foot cancer facility, a Nov. 4 press release said.

The new BronxCare Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care in New York City's Bronx borough will offer medical oncology, surgical oncology and support services. It features 20 chemotherapy bays, a specialized oncology pharmacy and advanced radiation oncology care.

The new center will be directed by Kevin Jain, MD, section chief of medical oncology and hematology at BronxCare Health System.

Among the facility's staff are five medical oncologists and hematologists, five general surgeons and two radiation oncologists, among others.