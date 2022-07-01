5 recent cancer center donations

Here are five recent cancer center donations Becker's has covered since April 20:

1. St. Louis-based Washington University School of Medicine received a $5.3 million grant June 28 from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health for lung cancer recurrence research efforts.

2. Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will establish the Andrew M. McDougall Brain Metastasis Clinic and Research Program after a $5 million gift from the McDougall family, The Journal Record reported June 14.

3. The CDC awarded $215 million in first-year funding June 8 to three national programs as part of a five-year, $1.1 billion investment in preventing and controlling cancer.

4. Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine received a $10 million donation from the Abramson Family Foundation, which will support the Abramson Cancer Center's research and care.

5. Break Through Cancer, a research foundation, awarded $50 million to five of the nation's leading cancer centers to spearhead projects aimed at improving outcomes for some of the deadliest cancers: glioblastoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.