Penn Medicine receives $10M gift

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine received a $10 million donation from the Abramson Family Foundation, which will support the Abramson Cancer Center's research and care.

In honor of the gift, the hospital is naming the lobby of the new Pavilion at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after the late emeritus trustee Madlyn Abramson, who died in 2020, according to an April 21 Penn Medicine news release. The facility opened in October.

The Abramson family has donated more than $163 million to the Abramson Cancer Center over the past several decades.

"Madlyn Abramson's impact on Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania simply cannot be overstated," said J. Larry Jameson, MD, PhD, executive vice president of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine. "The Abramson family's dedication to our institution, our research and care teams, and — most importantly — our patients has led to the day when we can speak the word, 'cure.'"