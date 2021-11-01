Penn Medicine opens $1.6B hospital

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine opened its 17-story, $1.6 billion hospital, the Pavilion, Oct. 30, the University of Pennsylvania's largest capital project and the biggest hospital project in the Philadelphia area, according to the health system.

The hospital includes 504 private patient rooms and 47 operating rooms. Clinical staff transported 347 patients to the new facility through indoor bridges and tunnels connecting the old and new hospital buildings.

The new hospital includes an emergency department, hybrid operating rooms, an epilepsy monitoring unit, a human neurophysiology lab and a 75-inch screen and smart board in every patient room.

"It's a thrilling time to be part of Penn and our broader Philadelphia community, and we are truly honored to be part of such a dramatic and positive change, as we celebrate the opening of the Pavilion," CEO Kevin Mahoney said. "This new building now stands as a testament to Penn's mission to serving humanity — from West Philadelphia to the East Coast and beyond.

"The team who designed, built, and now cares for patients in the Pavilion has shown us what the future of medicine looks like and ensured that Penn will be the epicenter of the very best care for generations to come,” said Mr. Mahoney.