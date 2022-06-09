CDC awards $215M in cancer research funding

The CDC awarded $215 million in first-year funding June 8 to three national programs as part of a five-year, $1.1 billion investment in preventing and controlling cancer.

The three programs that received the funds are the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, and the National Program of Cancer Registries.

"Today we know cancer as a disease that we often diagnose too late, but thankfully we have a few ways to prevent it and tackle stark inequities across races, regions, and resources," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "This funding is a critical investment in support of President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative and our efforts to help ensure that everyone in the United States equitably benefits from the tools we have to detect and diagnose cancer."