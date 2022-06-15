$5M gift establishes brain metastasis clinic at MD Anderson Cancer Center 

Houston-based University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center will establish the Andrew M. McDougall Brain Metastasis Clinic and Research Program after a $5 million gift from the McDougall family, The Journal Record reported June 14.

The clinic is named for Jeffrey McDougall’s son, Andrew, who was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2018 and subsequently developed brain metastases. He died from the disease in March 2021.

"Through the incredible generosity of the McDougall family and the thoughtful partnership and foresight of Jeffrey McDougall, we are poised to galvanize brain metastasis research and care at MD Anderson and to extend our impact to all patients with brain metastases nationally and globally," said Hussein Tawbi, MD, PhD, director of the brain metastasis clinic. "We are forever grateful for the McDougall family’s commitment to MD Anderson."