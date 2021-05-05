5 oncology leaders on the move

These five oncology leaders joined new practices or received new appointments over the last few months.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email gmasson@beckershealthcare.com.

1. The American Oncology Network named Todd Schonherz CEO April 1.

2. Karen Knudsen, PhD, will serve as the American Cancer Society's next CEO, marking the first time a woman has served in the position in the organization's 107-year history, effective June 1.

3. The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus, selected Marcos de Lima, MD, to lead its blood and marrow transplant services, and cellular therapy programs, effective April 1.

4. Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center selected Taofeek Owonikoko, MD, PhD, as chief of hematology, effective July 1.

5. Suresh Ramalingam, MD, will join Cancer, the American Cancer Society's journal, as editor-in-chief for a five-year term, effective July 1.

