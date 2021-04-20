UPMC Hillman Cancer Center appoints hematology chief

Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center has selected Taofeek Owonikoko, MD, PhD, as chief of hematology, effective July 1.

In his new role, Dr. Owonikoko will oversee a division of more than 65 hematology and oncology clinical care and research leaders. He will work to expand access to clinical trials across Hillman's network by spearheading translational research efforts. In addition to leading the cancer center's hematology department, Dr. Owonikoko will serve as associate director for translational research and co-leader of its cancer therapeutics program.

He joins UPMC from Atlanta-based Emory University's hematology and oncology department, where he served as a professor and vice chair for faculty development, among other leadership positions.

A clinical expert in the treatment of lung cancer, Dr. Owonikoko sits on the editorial boards of Cancer, Translational Lung Cancer Research and Journal of Thoracic Disease.

Dr. Owonikoko earned his medical degree from Obafemi Awolowo University in Nigeria and completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University.

