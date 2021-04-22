American Cancer Society journal names new top editor

Suresh Ramalingam, MD, will join Cancer, the American Cancer Society's journal, as editor-in-chief for a five year term, effective July 1.

Dr. Ramalingam, deputy director of Emory University's Winship Cancer Institute in Atlanta, has served as editor for the journal's chest and lung disease, clinical trials and medical oncology sections since 2011. He is also the assistant dean for cancer research at Emory's medical school.



Dr. Ramalingam succeeds Fadlo Khuri, MD, who is stepping down after 10 years as Cancer's lead editor.

