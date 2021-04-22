Even insured women at high risk of breast cancer face financial barriers to care, study finds

Some women at high risk for breast cancer, regardless of whether they're insured, face cost-associated barriers to preventive care, according to research recently published in Journal of Genetic Counseling.

Researchers from Ohio State University in Columbus interviewed 50 women who were considered to be at high risk for breast cancer based on family history and other factors, according to the March 21 study.

Financial barriers to preventive care such as genetic counseling and testing, prophylactic mastectomy and advanced breast imaging were not limited to low-income or uninsured women, researchers found.

"Financial barriers seem to regularly impede access to critical information that high-risk women can only get through genetic counseling and testing, and keep them from using regular screenings that could catch cancers in the earliest and most treatable stages," Tasleem Padamsee, PhD, co-lead study author and assistant professor of health services management and policy at Ohio State, said in an April 21 news release.

Across the financial spectrum, women worried about the cost-associated effects of prevention choices, weighing the decision with other financial demands they face, such as medical debt and child care, among others.

The findings suggest the need for more transparency on healthcare pricing and policies, the authors said.

"Knowing that a wide range of high-risk women are affected by financial constraints suggests that they may be better served by providers who are trained and ready to share information about insurance coverage, costs and financial assistance programs alongside information about potentially helpful tests and procedures," Dr. Padamsee said.

To view the full study, click here.

