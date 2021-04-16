LifePoint cancer center to halt services after losing only oncologist

The Fauquier Health Center for Cancer Care in Warrenton, Va., will cease chemotherapy and other cancer treatment services with the departure of its only hematologist and oncologist on May 7, according to Fauquier Now.

About 29 patients currently receiving treatment at the cancer center, which opened in February 2020, will have to receive treatment at another facility until later this year, according to the report.

The cancer center is part of Warrenton-based Fauquier Health, which is owned by Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health.

Virginia Cancer Specialists plans to begin seeing patients at the center in July under an affiliation deal that is still under final legal review. VCS plans to expand the services available to patients at the center in Warrenton, according to the report.

Fauquier Health CEO Chad Melton said the change will be better for patients in the long term, according to Fauquier Now.

Read the full Fauquier Now article here.

