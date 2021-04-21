St. Peter's seeks delay in oncologist's lawsuit against system

Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health has asked a judge to stay a lawsuit filed by a former oncologist against the health system, according to the Fairfield Sun Times.

St. Peter's ended the employment of Tom Weiner, MD, an oncologist who worked at the health system for nearly 25 years, on Nov. 17. The system said in January that Dr. Weiner had treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined at the time of death that the person didn't have the illness, reports the Times. The hospital's legal counsel also claimed Dr. Weiner had "alarming narcotic prescribing practices."

Dr. Weiner sued St. Peter's Health Dec. 10, along with its CEO and several physicians for damages, saying suspending his clinical privileges violated due process, was done without good cause and damaged his reputation. The lawsuit claims Dr. Weiner saw as many as 1,500 patients a month, worked daily for six months without a day off, and did the work of two or more full-time physicians.

St. Peter's Health said in an April 5 motion to stay filing that the oncologist's lawsuit was "premature." The health system claims the oncologist hasn't exhausted administrative remedies as specified in the hospital's bylaws before taking legal action.

J. Devlan Geddes, attorney for Dr. Weiner, said his client will oppose the motion, according to the Times.

