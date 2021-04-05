American Oncology Network names CEO

The American Oncology Network named Todd Schonherz CEO April 1.

Mr. Schonherz, the group's former president and COO, succeeds Brad Prechtl, who will transition to president and chief development officer at AON. As CEO, Mr. Prechtl oversaw the expansion of AON's services, which now include pharmacy, pathology, care management and clinical research.

The network's pharmacy branch grew under Mr. Schonherz's time as COO and president, and was accepted into the Humana PBM specialty network.

AON, founded in 2018, is a medical oncology provider focused on expanding treatment in community-based settings. The network represents 92 physicians, as well as 62 nurse practitioners and physician assistants across 16 states.

More articles on oncology:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University launch brain tumor center

Virginia hospital expands, renames cancer center after donation from Toyota CEO

Oncologist gifts $2.1M to advance cancer care at Dignity Health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.