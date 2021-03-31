Barnes-Jewish Hospital, Washington University launch brain tumor center

Physicians and scientists at St. Louis-based Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University's School of Medicine have launched a brain tumor center at the Siteman Cancer Center to advance both patient care and transformative, translational and clinical research.

Albert Kim, MD, PhD, professor in the neurosurgery department at Washington University's medical school, will serve as the center's inaugural director, according to a March 29 news release.

The center involves a multidisciplinary team, with experts from neurosurgery, oncology, radiation oncology, pathology and immunology, among others.

The 609,000-square-foot neuroscience building currently under construction on the university's medical campus will house the brain tumor center once complete.

The center is recruiting nurse navigators who will assist patients with care, and a director of research to expand its clinical trials program.

To learn more, click here.

