Moffitt Cancer Center introduces needle-free blood collections

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center is now using a needleless method for all inpatients undergoing blood draws, Moffitt said March 24. It's the first in the state to offer the procedure.

For cancer patients undergoing treatment, several needle sticks per day is not uncommon.

"A needle stick may seem inconsequential, but when repeated numerous times a day on a cancer patient with fragile veins who already carries a significant physical and emotional burden, it can be traumatic," said Jane Fusilero, MSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer at Moffitt.

The procedure involves the needleless PIVO device, made by VelanoVascular. It's a single-use device that temporarily attaches to a central IV catheter to extract a blood sample.

Moffitt Cancer Center introduced the procedure as part of a pilot program last year, and is now using the method across its entire inpatient population.

