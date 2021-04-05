Oncologist gifts $2.1M to advance cancer care at Dignity Health

A $2.1 million gift from a local oncologist created an endowment to support the breast cancer program at Dignity Health's Cancer Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, reports the Daily Independent.

Albert Wendt, MD, a medical oncologist at the institute, and his family provided the gift to advance breast cancer care, support research and to offer educational opportunities to the institute's staff, according to the April 2 report. A portion of the donation will also fund breast cancer genetic counseling services for uninsured patients, among other charitable care services.

The endowment honors Saundra Wendt, Dr. Wendt's late wife, who died from breast cancer in August 2019.

Dr. Wendt has spent about nine years at St. Joseph's breast cancer program. He earned his medical degree at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

