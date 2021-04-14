Former Seidman oncologist takes on leadership roles at Ohio cancer center

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center — Arther G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute in Columbus, has selected Marcos de Lima, MD, to lead its blood and marrow transplant services, and cellular therapy programs, effective April 1.

Dr. de Lima, former director of the hematologic malignancies and stem cell transplant program at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center in Cleveland, will also serve as a professor at OSU's hematology department.

At OSU's cancer center, Dr. de Lima will work closely with the drug development institute to build an internal cellular therapy development program, according to an April 13 news release.

"There has been tremendous progress in cellular therapy for cancer, but we are just scratching the surface," Dr. de Lima said. "We have ambitious goals for expanding clinical trials to develop new and refine existing cellular therapy approaches with the potential to move from conceptualization and testing in OSUCCC — James laboratories to the clinical bedside to help patients."

Dr. de Lima earned his medical degree at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro School of Medicine in Brazil and completed a medical oncology fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

More articles on oncology:

It's 'Time to Screen,' oncologists tell Americans in new campaign

American Cancer Society names 1st female CEO

5 recent cancer facility constructions, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.