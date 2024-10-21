Woman who posed as nurse leader pleads guilty

A Texas woman pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of identifying information after being accused of working as a nurse supervisor at two facilities, NBC affiliate KFDX reported Oct. 20.

Jessica Judd used the license number of a registered nurse with the same first and last name. She worked as a nurse in four Texas locations between June 2020 and May 2023, including serving as a nurse supervisor at a clinic in April 2023 and as director of nursing at a nursing home in May 2023. She reportedly held both roles for about a week. The Texas Board of Nursing issued a warning about Ms. Judd in February.

Ms. Judd was sentenced to five years of probation, 160 hours of community service, a $1,500 fine, and 30 days in jail starting in March 2025.