US tops list of countries training the best nurses

Researchers have identified the top 16 countries for producing the best nurses, financial website Insider Monkey reported March 13.

The report used Quacquarelli Symonds' list of the world's top nursing universities to determine which countries trained the best nurses. The top 75 institutions were represented in 16 countries.

Here are the top countries along with the number of schools they have in Quacquarelli Symonds' top 75 institutions: