UCLA names dean of nursing school

Lin Zhan, PhD, MSN, will be the new dean of the University of California Los Angeles School of Nursing, effective Aug. 1, the university announced March 11.

Dr. Zhan is currently the dean of nursing at the University of Memphis in Tennessee. She has served in a number of leadership roles at nursing programs throughout the country.

Her research has focused on improving health equity among vulnerable populations, developing improved measures for health-related behaviors, increasing diversity in higher education and workforce development.

Dr. Zhan serves on the editorial boards for several nursing journals, including Nursing Report and Journal of Gerontological Nursing.

She earned her Master of Science in nursing from Boston University and doctorate from Boston College.

Dr. Zhan follows Linda Sarna, PhD, as the dean of UCLA's nursing school.

More articles on nursing:

Top priorities for spring 2021: 6 CNOs weigh in

16 hospitals hiring CNOs

Majority of young nurses overwhelmed, exhausted over the last year: 5 key survey findings

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.